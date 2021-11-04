Pallav Gopal Jha Appointed New DC of Kamrup (M)

In a major reshuffle by the Assam government in the administration, Pallav Gopal Jha has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) while Biswajit Pegu has been transferred as DC of Dibrugarh.

Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao, Paul Baruah has been transferred as the DC Charaideo. Biswanath DC Pranab Kumar Sarma has been transferred as Darrang DC while Nazreen Ahmed, Director, Financial Inspection and Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance department has been transferred as DC of Dima Hasao.

Deba Kumar Mishra, PPS to Chief Minister and MD, ATDC has been transferred as the DC pf Biswanath.

HN Gautam, DC of South Salmara has been transferred as Nagaon DC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi Pallavi Sarkar has been transferred and posted as DC South Salmara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bijni Dibakar Nath has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong.

Deputy Secretary to the government of Assam, PHE Department & Joint Mission Director of Jal Jivan Mission has been transferred and posted as DC Karimganj.

Krishna Baruah, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Welfare of Plain Tribes & Backward Classes department has been posted as DC West Karbi Anglong.

