Pallav Gopal Jha Takes Charge As Kamrup (M) DC

IAS Officer Pallav Gopal Jha has taken charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) on Monday. Jha has taken over the responsibility from the outgoing DC Biswajit Pegu who will now serve as the Dibrugarh DC.

Taking charge as the DC of Kamrup (M), Pallav Gopal Jha attended a courtesy meeting at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office of Kamrup (M) being participated by additional deputy commissioners’, circle officers, Additional Commissioners and other officials.

Being introduced with the officials and staff, Jha assured to work for the development of the district.

Jha served as the Dibrugarh DC before he was transferred as the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (M).

