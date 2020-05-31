Cricket star Pandya & Natasa Stankovic set to become parents

India cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa are set to become parents. Hardik shared pictures on social media to announce his fiancee was pregnant with their baby.

Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal, who has also represented India in the shorter format, shared some pictures of the couple with the rest of the family to update the world about the happy news.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram.