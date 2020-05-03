Panel formed to help Assam economy recover from Covid-19 shock

The Assam government on Sunday appointed a high-level committee under economist Subhas Chandra Das, IAS (Retd.) to develop a medium- to long-term recovery strategy for the state in light of the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Subhas Chandra Das retired from Government of Assam as Additional Chief Secretary, will be one of 8 members of the group. Other members include renowned economists like Dr. K.M. Buzarbaruah, Ex. VC, AAU, Jorhat, Dr. Madhurjya Bezbaruah, Professor, Gauhati University, Dr. Joydeep Barua, Associate Professor OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, Dr. Amiya Sarma, Executive Director, RGVN, Gautam Goswami Agri.Business Consultant, ARIAS Society, Krishna Kanta Bora State Organising Secy, Bharatiya Kishan Sangha and Adip Kumar Phukan, Senior Journalist.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting along with various senior economists on April 28 for suggestions on dealing with the economic situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will require a time-bound work plan and task force to deal with the economic situation arising out of COVID-19, and your suggestions in this regard will prove decisive in the coming days.” Sonowal said.