Panel formed To Recover Assam’s Educational scenario

The Governor of Assam cum Chancellor of State Universities Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has appointed a Committee under the Adviser, Education, Government of Assam to prepare the advisories to Vice-Chancellor of Universities and Principals of Colleges in the state in view of the state of Lockdown for COVID-19.

The committee will develop a medium- to long-term recovery strategy for the state in light of the educational impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The members include Prof. PJ Handique, Vice-Chancellor, Gauhati University, Prof. Dipika Deka, Vice-Chancellor, Srimanta Sankardev University of Health Sciences, Prof. Malince Goswami, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, Prof. Birinchi Kr. Das, Vice-Chancellor, Bhattadev University, Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, The Commissioner and Secretary to Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department, Prof. Nanigopal Mahanta, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University, Dr. Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sibsagar, Dr. Hiranya Kr. Sarma, Principal, Suren Das College, Hajo, Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman, Secretary, Principals’ Council, and Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati, Directors, Higher Education, Technical Education, Medical Education, Govt. of Assam

The Director of Higher Education will coordinate the proceedings of the Committee.

The Committee will prepare Advisories to all Vice-Chancellors and Principals on steps to be taken:

1. Before reopening of Higher Education Institutions,

2. On reopening and then onwards and

3. Do’s and Don’ts based on UGC, MHRD, AICTE, BCI, MCI (Commission), MHA, MH&FW, ICMR, and Govt, of Assam Directives/Guidelines/Suggestions. The committee shall submit its recommendations within 20 days from the date of issue of this Notification.