Panel Set Up To Draw Framework Of Assam Accord Implementation

The Assam government on Saturday constituted an eight-member sub-committee to conceptualise a framework for implementation of all clauses of the Assam Accord especially the Clause VI report prepared by a central panel.

An official notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, GD Tripathi, read the report will be submitted within the next three months.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute a sub-committee to examine and prepare a framework for implementation of all clauses of Assam Accord in general with special emphasis on Clause-6 (High-Level Committee Report),” the notification said.

The latest panel will also lay emphasis on implementation of Clause 7, 9, and 10 along with an update of the National Register of Citizens, issues of flood and erosion, rehabilitation of families of martyrs, and victims of Assam agitation, it added.

The sub-committee, headed by Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora, has three ministers and five members from the All Assam Students” Union (AASU), the notification stated.

Other ministers on the panel are Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, while the five from the AASU include its president Dipanka Kumar Nath, general Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah, chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, and advisers Prakash Chandra Das and Uddip Jyoti Gogoi.

Deputy Secretary of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department Sujata Suchibrata has been appointed the convenor of the sub-committee, the notification said.

On September 7, the Assam government had announced it will form a new committee with members from the AASU after a meeting between the student organisation and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.