Papon brings new composition ‘Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy’

Papon who has given us mega-hit melodies like ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Kaun Mera’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, and many more, has composed a new Assamese song ‘Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy’ (This time too shall pass).

After receiving a great response on a 3-day online concert ‘Bohaag 2020’ that Papon organized for the ‘Rongali Bihu’ festival, in order to keep the spirits high for all the Assamese around the world, the singer is back with a brand new Assamese song.

The song is an apt melody in the time of nationwide lockdown since there is a persistent need for staying positive and believing that this time too shall pass. This song fulfills this emotion perfectly and is written in a way that it will stay relatable always.

The song has been composed, wrote and sung by Papon, he also shot a video himself on his phone, at home and is now released the track on 22nd April-Earth Day.

“I have received an overwhelming response to the in house concert for Rongali Bihu. The way everyone is fighting this difficult situation is very inspiring, and staying positive is the need of the hour, which lead to this song. It aims at spreading positivity and a ray of hope,” said Papon.

The song was released today on Earth Day on Papon’s official YouTube channel.