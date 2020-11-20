Top StoriesRegional

Parag Bhuyan Death Probe Going In Right Direction: CID

By Pratidin Bureau
108

In connection to the hit-and-run death of Pratidin Time’s journalist Parag Bhuyan, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has said that the investigation is underway and is progressing in the right direction under the strict directions of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing the media, CID Assam said the investigation agency is probing into the incident in collaboration with Tinsukia police and all evidences are being collected.

The investigation is headed by SSP CID Vivekananda Das.

The CID also urged the public to come forward and provide any information if they have with regards to the case.

