Parag Bhuyan’s Last Report: BJP Leader’s Attack On Policeman

Journalist Parag Bhuyan’s last report was on a BJP leader’s alleged assault on a policeman in Tinsukia before he was killed under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.

As per his report, Assam BJP executive member Dipanjali Kakoty allegedly assaulted a Kakopathar police sub-inspector Apurba Das and forcibly freed her driver Srikant Phukan who had been called to the police station for questioning for allegedly assaulting a woman.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a CID probe into the death of the journalist after his family and colleagues alleged foul play since he used to report against illegalities and corruption of politicians and brought them to light. Protests have also erupted over Bhuyan’s death with people demanding for justice.

According to an FIR filed against Kakoty, sub-inspector Das had alleged that she had “flaunted her proximity” to CM Sonowal and threatened to get the officer sacked and also assaulted him. Kakoty is now on the run as per reports. A case has been registered against her for abusive behavior, physical assault and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

A Kakopathar based journalist and a friend of Bhuyan, Dipen Lahkar, said he was “fearless and uncompromising” in reporting.

“He was uncompromising and fearless in his reporting. His reports used to affect people involved in illegal activities. His last report was on a woman BJP executive member who is still at large. We want all angles to be thoroughly probed because most here suspect Bhuyan’s death was a planned murder,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the incident and said that “true journalists were being strangled” in BJP ruled Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“Assamese journalist Parag Bhuyan, who exposed corruption of BJP leaders, died under mysterious circumstances. My condolences to his family. Those doing true journalism are being strangled in Assam, Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh while those doing tamasha are getting protection,” he tweeted in Hindi.

असम, मध्य प्रदेश या यूपी, भाजपा शासित राज्यों में सच्ची पत्रकारिता का गला घोटा जा रहा है और तमाशा करने वालों को सुरक्षा मिल रही है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 13, 2020

Mr Gandhi evidently referred to the interim bail granted to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami by the Supreme Court while many other journalists and social activists are in jail.

Bhuyan was cremated on Friday early morning. The vehicle which killed him has been seized and the driver has been arrested from Arunchal Pradesh on Thursday. They were remanded to eight days in police custody the next day.