Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, the Parag Kumar Das Memorial Trust has decided to organize an online essay writing competition this year instead of the annual Parag Kumar Das Memorial Inter-College Debate Competition.

The theme of the essay competition would be “Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Development in Post-COVID ASSAM”.

The medium of the essays should be either Assamese or English, and the competition is open to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree in colleges and universities in Assam.

The word limit would be 1500 words, exceeding which will lead to disqualification.

Entries should be submitted in word or PDF format and should be mailed to [email protected], and the names of the participant, name of the college/university, course of study, and contact details of the participant should be mentioned in the entries.

As proof, a self attested scanned copy of valid student ID should be provided with the entries.

Cash prize of Rupees 7000, 5000 and 3000 will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners. The deadline for submission is September 20.