Param Bir Singh May Have Left Country Before Lookout Notice Was Issued: Reports

Investigating agencies believe that former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh has left the country either before a lookout notice was issued by Maharashtra Police or he travelled on a forged passport.

The lookout notice was issued two months after Param Bir Singh went on leave.

He went to Chandigarh on May 7 and extended his leave and thereafter he became untraceable.

The first lookout notice was issued in mid-July. There is a possibility that he may have left the country before it.

Several FIRs have been registered against him under various IPC sections. There were also two pending enquiries against him in the Anti Corruption Bureau. He was also summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case but he never joined the investigation.

“The Maharashtra Government has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Param Bir Singh just after several FIRs were registered against him. There is zero possibility that a person against whom LOC is issued can cross immigration at any airport in the country,” a senior official told ANI.

He added that a person’s passport gets red-flagged whenever a LOC is issued against him. He eventually gets detained and handed over to concerned authorities.

There were speculations that he might have fled abroad from Nepal but there are also less chances because this route is under the surveillance of intelligence agencies and passing through the route is not a cakewalk, he added.

“The only possibility of his exiting the country from immigration is on ‘forged passport’ that he might have obtained on some other person’s ID and have used his photo. Many times people with forged passports get detained but some also manage to pass through because the verification is computer-based with less manual interference,” he said.

Singh (59), an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, was posted as DG (Home Guards) after he was removed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.