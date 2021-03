Just ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi has quit the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and has reportedly joined the BJP.

According to sources, Rajbongshi will contest from Sipajhar constituency in the upcoming polls.

Earlier in November last year, Rajbongshi joined the AGP in the presence of party president Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta at party headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati.