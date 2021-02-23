Paresh Baruah’s Audio Meet: FIR Against Guwahati Press Club Prez, Secy

Amidst the chaos that has surfaced across the state due to the abduction of two Quippo workers by the banned armed outfit ULFA-I, an FIR on Tuesday have been registered against Guwahati Press Club president and general secretary for organising an audio press meet of ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah on Sunday which was later cancelled.

The complaint was registered at the Latasil police station by journalist Biswajit Nath against the journalists’ body president Manoj Nath and general secretary Sanjay Ray.

In the complaint, Biswajit Nath cited reasons that the club has “given space to a separatist leader of a banned armed outfit which emerged as a terrorist outfit to threat the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

Many news channels showed live visuals from the club prior to the release of the audio. It was due to the city police’s intervention that the scheduled live audio broadcast in the sound system of the club was cancelled. However, the ULFA-I leader had called on time accordingly.

Journalist Biswajit in his complaint reminded how journalists of the state have fearlessly “defied diktat of separatist groups including ULFA”, by even hoisting the tricolour in the premises of the club at a time when “militants threatened to punish participants” during the celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day.

The journalist urged the law and order enforcement agency to take strict legal actions to “discourage anti-national mentality” in the region.