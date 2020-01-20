NationalTop Stories

“Pariksha Pe Charcha”: PM Modi Urges Student to be Confident of Exam Preparation

By Pratidin Bureau
45

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday encouraged a #withoutfilter discussion with thousands of schoolchildren at his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event to address questions on exam stress at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Grinning at his young audience, Modi said, “Let’s start talking then, as they say, #WithoutFilter. We’ll talk like friends, mistakes can happen. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too….”

“I thought I should host this programme, take some work off your parents’ hands – after all I am part of your family too right?”

The very first question was asked by a student who confessed that the thought of board exams was a “mood-off” for her and to this, Modi replied as to how the scientists at ISRO overcame their dismay after the failure to land Chandrayaaan’s lander on the moon last year.

He also urges the students to be confident about their own preparation. He said, “Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you have prepared.”

Motivating the students, Modi said, “The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurizing children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential.”

“We can learn lessons of success even in our failure. We cannot let demotivation defeat us,” he said.

The Prime Minister while beginning the discussion said interacting with children through this annual event “touched his heart the most”.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

CAB Black flags on MP Pradan Baruah

Regional

Chirang youths held for smuggling arms

Regional

AICTE rejection of GEC: AASU stages protest

Regional

Tej & Candace visit Bhupen Hazarika Memorial

Regional

Sunita Kaushik enthrals Shaan’s music video

Pratidin Exclusive

Emu meat to debut in Imphal market

Comments
Loading...