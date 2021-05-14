Assam Forest & Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Friday visited the site of Bamuni Hills in Nagaon under Kothiatoli Range to take stock of the painful death of 18 elephants which was killed on Thursday due to electrocution.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to visit the site to take stock of the death of elephants.

Dr. Sarma on Thursday took stock of the devastating deaths of the elephants.

18 elephants were killed due to electrocution by lightning strikes atop Bamuni Hills in Nagaon on Wednesday night. The elephants were found dead lying on the foothills of the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range.

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that he was deeply pained by the death of the elephants.

In this connection, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the incident was “unfortunate” and it is an immense loss to the wildlife and biodiversity of the state.

Mr. Sonowal tweeted, “The death of the wild elephants due to lightning at Tapatjuri Hill at Barhampur, Nagaon is unfortunate. It is an immense loss to Assam’s wildlife and biodiversity”.

According to forest officials on Thursday afternoon villagers of Bamuni Hills informed the forest department based on which a team rushed to the incident site.

The carcasses of the elephants have been recovered by the Nagaon forest department and a postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, K.K. Deori has been appointed as Inquiry Officer with immediate effect under the provision of Section 50 (8) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 for the purpose of carrying out investigation into the death of the elephants. He shall be accompanied by a team of qualified veterinarians to inquire into the incident.

