Parliament Winter Session To Commence From Nov 29

In a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) meeting, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday it was decided that the Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 29 and will end on December 23.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines and Members of both Houses are expected to follow social distancing norms, the sitting of both Houses – the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – will be held simultaneously like the previous years.

There would be about 20 sittings of each House and the government is likely to introduce Bills to facilitate privatization of public sector banks which was announced in the General Budget this year, stated a report.

For ensuring universal pension coverage, a bill is likely to be tabled for amending the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013, to facilitate the separation of the National Pension System Trust from the PFRDA.

A Bill might also be tabled at the Winter Session to replace the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 which was promulgated on September 30, for stricter punishment provisions in the NDPS Act.

According to media reports, the government is also likely to table a second batch of ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants’, permitting it to undertake additional expenditure other than the Finance Bill.

Also Read: Badrinath Temple to Close for Winter from Nov 20