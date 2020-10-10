Parliamentary Panel To Examine TRP Issue

Shortly after the reports of TRP manipulation by certain TV channels left the people of the country at a loss for words, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has decided to take up the matter of the TRP scam issue, media ethics and news coverage for discussion next week.

The decision came after Congress MP and member of the panel Karti Chidambaram requested Shashi Tharoor (Chairman of the committee) to take up the issue and call the officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry before the committee to discuss the issue at length.

As reported, the topics those are supposed to be taken up for discussion include “safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space; review of the cybersecurity scenario in India; and a review of the functioning and outreach of Doordarshan channels, among other topics.”

The committee would discuss the matter with the representatives of News Broadcasters Association, Press Council of India and Prasar Bharati on the subject ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’.