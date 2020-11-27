Parties Gear Up Campaign For BTC Polls

While Assam mourned the death of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi following his funeral procession on Thursday, the campaigning for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTAD) was extensively carried out.

On Thursday some BTAD groups including Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and others continued to campaign.

The party held a massive bike rally from Dingdingar on the Assam-Bengal border in Kokrajhar to Srirampur, Chimultapu, Jaraguri and Maktai villages and held a public meeting in Maktai village.

Followed by another bike rally led by UPPL’s president Pramod Boro leading from Kachiagari to Balagaon, Janali village, Raimana Forest to Mathanbil playground. Boro also visitied of Charibil, Jaleshwari, Kachugaon and Gamaribil.

Boro then addressed a huge gathering at Gosaigaon’s Gandhinagar.

At the rally, which was attended by a large number of people, Hagrama Mohilary was harshly criticised by the UPPL President.

He said that Hagrama Mohilary and his party who have been harassing the public for 16 years are still lying. But the public is now aware and informed about his wrongdoings. The public is now seeking liberation from the BPF regime and that is why thousands of people have joined the UPPL in the name of change.

In such a scenario, Hagrama Mohilary and the BPF have conspired to win the election through coerciveness. However, the UPPL has assured people development and asked people not to be intimidated.

Furthermore, thousands of NDFB leaders have formally joined the UPPL at this gathering.

The meeting was held at Kalbari under the Shalbari Council Group and was attended by several leaders and activists of the Gana Suraksha Party and BPFRO.

In a meeting chaired by the party’s Shalbari district committee, Yogeshwar Basumatary, UPPL president Rangaurja Narzary expressed his displeasure over the lack of brotherhood and peace among the people of the BTC area.

Independent MP Nabakumar Sarania slammed him and said, “Fetching of votes by intimidating people will not work this time.” Sarania also accused Hagrama Mohilary of spreading propaganda against the BTAC agreement and clarified that the agreement was fully known not only to the people of BTAD but also to the people of Assam.

This story has been furnished from Asomiya Pratidin Digital Desk