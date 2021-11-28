Passenger Deplaned From Guwahati-Delhi Flight For Creating Ruckus

A passenger from SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) was deplaned on Sunday after he repeatedly got off his seat and created a ruckus.

The passenger identified as one Ajay Gaur began screaming that this was probably his “last journey” and that he would die on the flight.

He also reportedly hit crew members of the plane.

“After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board. The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson told ANI.

The flight departed thereafter.