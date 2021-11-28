Passenger Deplaned From Guwahati-Delhi Flight For Creating Ruckus

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
guwahati
Representative Image
A passenger from SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) was deplaned on Sunday after he repeatedly got off his seat and created a ruckus.

The passenger identified as one Ajay Gaur began screaming that this was probably his “last journey” and that he would die on the flight.

He also reportedly hit crew members of the plane.

Related News

Setback For TMC As BJP Sweeps Tripura Civic Polls

Guwahati: 3-Day North East Youth Conclave Organised At…

Assam: 4 Runners Of ‘Mind Over Miles’ Successfully Complete…

Noted Mizoram Litterateur, Former Diplomat Lalthlamuong…

“After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board. The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson told ANI.

The flight departed thereafter. 

You might also like
Business

The long and winding road to BPCL privatisation

National

Campaign Ends At Delhi

National

Heroin seized, one arrested in Silchar

National

No Pay Cut For Central Government Employees: Finance Ministry

Top Stories

Assam Police tighten operation against Hizbul Mujahideen

Assam

CAB is Unconstitutional: Ningombam Bupenda Meitei