Passenger Train Between Manipur And Assam Flagged For Better Rail Connectivity

A passenger train service was flagged off by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve to provide better rail connectivity to the people of Manipur on Sunday.

As per a local report, the passenger train service which has been re-introduced on Sunday between Jiribam of Manipur and Silchar of Assam to fulfil the long-standing requirement of the people of Manipur.

The flagging off programme was held remotely through video link from Imphal. State ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials from Railways and Manipur government were also present.

In his speech, MoS for Railways, Coal & Mine, Raosaheb Patil Danve said, “The train (05659/05660) will fulfill the cherished goal of enabling the people of Manipur to travel through railways to the rest of country.”

Danve and N Biren Singh also discussed future plans of railways in the development of the state of Manipur during the flagging programme.

Train no 05659 will start from Silchar every Monday and Thursday at 7-00 AM to reach Jiribam at 8-55 AM.

During the return journey, train no 05660 will start from Jiribam at 1-30 PM to reach Silchar at 3-30 PM.

The train timings and days of the run have been planned to facilitate the passengers of Imphal to board long-distance trains from Silchar, stated the local report.

As per reports, the train will have 8 general class compartments and 2 luggage-cum-guard vans. The train will stop at seven stations during its journey.

This service is expected to boost the socio-economic condition of the people of Manipur, stated sources.

Due to low patronage and Covid19 pandemic, the train service on this route was suspended with effect from June 7, 2019.

Also Read: NF Railway to start Passenger Trains from June 1