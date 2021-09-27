Patanjali Signs MOU With Jorhat’s Tocklai Tea Research Insitute

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
patanjali

Ramdev’s Patanjali has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Jorhat’s Tocklai Tea Research Institute with an aim to research and extract chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds.

The Tocklai Tea Research Institute was established in 1911, at a site near the River Tocklai in Jorhat. The initial construction of a laboratory and two bungalows was funded by the tea industry, subsidised by the government of India, and the Indian states of Assam and Bengal.

According to an official statement, advanced research would be carried out to extract chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds. Later, the component would be tested in making medicines, cosmetics, and wellness products, under the Patanjali banner.

Meanwhile, Assam Industries and Commerce department said that there are a large number of tea plants in the state and the partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the parties.

Assam has around 800 tea gardens and produces 52% of the total tea production of India.

