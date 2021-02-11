Patharkandi Congress Leader Arrested In Guwahati

Congress member who is seeking a ticket to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on Thursday was arrested from Hatigaon in Guwahati.

As per initial sources, several complaints have been registered against Congress Youth leader Kabir Ahmed in the Patharkandi police station for obstruction in lawful apprehension of a person and for voluntarily causes grievous hurt by means of any weapon. Further causes for the arrest is yet to be ascertained.

A case 59/2021 has been registered against Ahmed under sections 188/224/225/353/333/326/307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, Ahmed’s wife is a Congress Councillor for Zilla Parishad.