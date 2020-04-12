PATHSHALA: MoS Education Thanks Pratidin Time

290 million students out of school due to COVID-19: UNESCO

With many educational institutions across the state suspending operations temporarily due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the minister of state for education Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday thanked Pratidin Time for its initiative to keep teachers, students connected with ‘PRATIDIN PATHSHALA’.

“I do appreciate Pratidin Time for its efforts to provide quality education at this point in time as educational institutions in Assam are suspending operations due to Covid-19 outbreak. I urge the other news channels to come up with educational show considering the interest of the students amid the Covid-19 crisis”, Bhabesh Kalita said.

