Patient admitted as a precautionary measure: Pijush on Coronavirus Patient

The patient with suspected infection of Coronavirus has been admitted to the GMCH “only as a precautionary measure”. Assam Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Pijush Hazarika said that the doctors at the GMCH have been closely monitoring the patient.

“The patient was returning from Kerala and was suffering from high fever. The doctors are monitoring the health condition of the patient. However, he might not be infected with Coronavirus, rather he could have smallpox or dengue,” the minister said while speaking to Pratidin Time. “Our doctors will monitor him till Monday, and only after that we could be able to make any statement if he has been infected with Coronavirus or not,” he added.

“There’s no need to panic as the government of Assam has taken every possible measure to prevent the deadly Coronavirus,” Minister Hazarika further said.

It may be mentioned here that he was screened at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati upon his arrival from Kerala. Following this, he was referred to the GMCH.