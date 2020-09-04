“Paying Cabin Treatment Not Free” – HBS

Assam government will only charge for the paying cabin if any COVID-19 patient prefers being treated there.

This was informed today by Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference. This statement came close on the heels of many slamming the Health Minister over his previous remarks regarding curtailment of COVID-19 related expenses.

Saying that there was a smear campaign being run trying to show that the COVID-19 treatment in Assam is not free of cost, Sarma rubbished the authenticity of such campaign.

The Minister, however, added that if a COVID patient undergoes treatment at a private hospital, and then goes to a government hospital for Plasma treatment, he will have to pay for the later.

He further added that only if a patient wants his COVID-19 test result before 24 hours, he will have to pay for it.