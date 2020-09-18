Top StoriesNationalTechnology

Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store

By Pratidin Bureau
Google on Thursday has removed popular Indian financial services app Paytm from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies. 

Paytm that claims over 50 million monthly active users is a direct competitor of Google Pay in India disappeared from the Play Store in the country earlier Friday.

An NDTV report stated, “The Paytm app for iOS is still available for download through Apple App Store. In addition to the Paytm app, Google Play has pulled the Paytm First Games app that also included the same fantasy cricket features with real money betting.”

Meanwhile, according to an Indian Express report a Google blog cited, “Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting in India”.

Furthermore, Paytm posted a tweet to confirm that the app will be restored very shortly, and reassured users that their money is safe.

