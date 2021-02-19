PDCK Along With Six Other Proscribed Groups To Lay Down Arms

All the leaders of the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), born by the Ingti Kathar Songbijit returned to the mainstream on Friday, police said. The agreement with PDCK will be signed on February 25 in Karbi Anglong, the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the district. The six other proscribed groups will lay down their arms in the presence of the Cabinet Minister.

The government has kept all the leaders of the organization, including Songbijit, in the safest place. They have surrendered all their weapons to the police.

“There will be no more militant group in Karbi Anglong as the last group has surrendered,” police said.

PDCK Chairman J K Lijang said in a statement that the organisation has decided to declare “unilateral cessation of hostilities to give impetus to resolving the vexed political conflicts among all stakeholders”.

Lijang also expressed hope that the central government would respond with the “same seriousness and sincerity for an amicable political situation”.

The PDCK also submitted a memorandum addressed to Shah demanding an autonomous state for the Karbi tribal community claiming that it is only “viable” solution towards harmonious coexistence between the hill tribes and the plain people.

The memorandum submitted through an intelligence official also called for social justice for Karbis at a par with other tribes in the plain districts of the state and sought measures to preserve and develop Karbi language, custom and culture.

“We also seek grant of general amnesty from all criminal charges and compensatory financial grant for their rehabilitation in society,” Lijang said.

The government has also called on the United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF) and Dimasa National Liberation Front (DNLF) to lay down their arms.

It may be mentioned that the main culprit in the 2011 Guwahati serial bomb blasts was Ingti Kathar Songbijit. He has formed PDCK after expelling Songbijit Inti Kathakar from NDFB.

According to sources, on his visit, the Union Home Minister is expected to declare Karbi Anglong an autonomous state.