Pegasus Snooping Row: Centre Tells SC It Does Not Wish To File 2nd Affidavit

In a major development in the Pegasus snooping row, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it does not wish to file a detailed affidavit as it concerns issues related to national security.

As per an ANI report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre told a Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that the issue cannot be made a subject matter of “judicial debate or public discourse” and hence cannot be stated in an affidavit.

Whether a particular software was used or not is not a matter for public domain, Mehta told the apex court today while saying the government does not want to file additional affidavit. The government had asked for time to decide on filing the affidavit twice.

Mehta said the matter can be inquired into by a committee of independent domain experts and the report can be filed before top court. “Having examined the issue, it is the stand of the government that such issues can’t be a debate on affidavit. Such matters can’t be a subject matter of debate before the court. Nonetheless, the issue is important so the committee will go into it,” Mehta was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

“We are not interested in knowing matters related to security or defence. We are only concerned to know whether the government has used any method other than admissible under law,” the Bench told SG.

Meanwhile, the apex court said it will pass interim order on pleas seeking independent probe into alleged Pegasus snooping row. The Bench asked the SG Mehta to mention Pegasus case before it if it re-thinks on filing fresh affidavit as passing of interim order will take two to three days.