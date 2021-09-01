PEINDIA CAB Service Launched In Guwahati Today

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati
Representative Image

The Cab Drivers Association in Guwahati have boycott the international business establishments OLA Uber from Assam in the commercial sector and PEIndia Cab has been made available in the city starting September 1.

Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain who won Bronze Medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 inaugurated the launching event at Vivanta by Taj in Guwahati of PEIndia Cab.

A youth from Assam has proven that “Assamese Giri” is all about actions and not words.

Related News

APSC Scam: Notice Sent To 39 Accused Once Again

Assam: 2 Held With Heroin Worth ₹4 Cr In Karbi Anglong

PM Releases ₹125 Commemorative Coin To Honour ISKCON Founder

CM Sarma Assures Improvement Of Child Care In 800 Tea…

With the help of Ravi Chaudhary and his teammates PEIndia Cab services are available starting from today.

The launch event was started by Lovlina Borgohain waving the flag of PEIndia Cab Service.

PEIndia also honoured Lovlina with a cheque of Rs. 2 Lakhs for her performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, 4,500 drivers already joined the PEIndia Cab Services.

Also Read: Guwahati: Water Level in Brahmaputra Rises at Warning Level

You might also like
National

SC Rejects Congress Request On RS Bypolls

National

Tripura: Tribal Council To Adopt Kokborok Language For Official Communication

Sports

Sachin’s coach Achrekar dies at 86

Assam

BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome tests COVID-19+

Assam

Landslide Mayhem: Assam CM visits Barak Valley

World

Trump ends preferential India-US Trade