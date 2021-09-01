PEINDIA CAB Service Launched In Guwahati Today

The Cab Drivers Association in Guwahati have boycott the international business establishments OLA Uber from Assam in the commercial sector and PEIndia Cab has been made available in the city starting September 1.

Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain who won Bronze Medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 inaugurated the launching event at Vivanta by Taj in Guwahati of PEIndia Cab.

A youth from Assam has proven that “Assamese Giri” is all about actions and not words.

With the help of Ravi Chaudhary and his teammates PEIndia Cab services are available starting from today.

The launch event was started by Lovlina Borgohain waving the flag of PEIndia Cab Service.

PEIndia also honoured Lovlina with a cheque of Rs. 2 Lakhs for her performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, 4,500 drivers already joined the PEIndia Cab Services.