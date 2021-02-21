Pension Of Assam Freedom Fighters To Increase

Top StoriesRegional

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday declared that measures will be undertaken to increase the monthly pension of freedom fighters and a sum of rupees 25,000 will be given to them alongside free healthcare.

Making the declaration at a meeting with the Asom State Freedom Fighters’ Association, the Chief Minister said that families of the 19 freedom fighters would be given rupees five lakhs each. Furthermore, he directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that the last rites of the freedom fighters should be conducted in a dignified manner.

Notably, freedom fighters get rupees 21,000 as pension every month.

