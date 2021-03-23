Top StoriesHealthNational

People Above 45 Years Can Get COVID Vaccine From April 1

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, while addressing a presser, announced that citizens above the age of 45 years can get vaccinated starting April 1.

“It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.”

He added that the second dose of vaccines can be administered between the fourth and eighth week for Covishield, as per the advice by scientists.

Related News

Congress Fails to Solve Burning Issues in Assam: UP CM

Assam Polls | BJP Ensures Peace & Development: Rajnath…

Assam Election: BJP Promises Correct NRC In Poll Manifesto

National Film Awards: Documentary On Assam Biologist Wins…

On Monday, the Centre had informed that the gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine should be increased to 6-8 weeks from 28 days.

According to the Union health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crores with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday.

You might also like
Regional

BARPETA | Historic ‘Keli kadam’ Falls in Storm

Top Stories

Manipur CM Tests COVID-19 +VE

National

Nearly 100 cars gutted in Bengaluru fire

Regional

Woman commits suicide in Jalukbari; Boyfriend detained

Regional

Child Labourers rescued in Guwahati

Regional

SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent to 5 Days Judicial Custody

Comments
Loading...