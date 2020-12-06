“People Are With UPPL” – Pramod Boro at Kokrajhar Mega Rally

The ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ Rally, which was organized by UPPL President Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar’s Bishmuri saw an attendance of over 2 lakh people which included men and women of all age groups from 12 constituencies in the region.

The UPPL President, during the rally, spoke on important issues such as ensuring women safety, eradicating corruption, and generating employement in the region.

“People are with UPPL. They want UPPL to form government. This sea of people gathered here today bears witness to that fact. In the last 17 years, people of the region had put their trust in Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF, but were completely let down by BPF, which did nothing to address the issues plaguing BTR. Instead, Hagrama Mohilary promoted a climate that is not at all conducive for all-round development,” he said while addressing the huge crowd.

“Hagrama, for the last 17 years, has been using the evil tools of dominance, coercion and fear. The people of BTR desperately want to free themselves from the grip of fear and torture, and therefore have chosen UPPL to bring this long-awaited change,” he added.

Boro also talked about restoring peace and order in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and took a dig at Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary saying that Hagrama was leading a lavish life while the UPPL leaders worked day and night to bring peace in the region.

“Had Hagrama wanted, he could have established peace in BTR a long time back. But he was least concerned about that. UPPL’s prime objective has been to restore peace here and usher in all-round development. The leaders of UPPL, therefore, played a significant role in the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord this year. At a time when Hagrama was leading a luxurious and lavish life, the leaders of UPPL toiled day and night to bring peace to BTR,” he said.

UPPL Chief Pramod Boro further reiterated that UPPL is winning absolute majority seats in the BTC elections.

“We will create 10,000 job opportunities for the unemployed within a span of two years and around five lakh self-employment opportunities in five years if voted to power,” said Pramod Boro.

In addition to empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure, developing the neglected MSME sector is one of the key agendas of Boro’s campaign. In his rallies, Boro’s focus has been on uplifting the society from the grassroots level. He has also announced the setting up of more than 100 skill-development and community colleges across BTR and also announced to provide free and fast Wi-Fi in every school, college, university and ITI.

“If voted to power, we will equip the farmers of BTR with state-of-the-art equipments, besides providing 100 per cent irrigation facilities in the fields. We will also provide incentives to the farmers for promoting Organic Farming, which in turn would improve the quality of farm products,” said Boro.

“We will improve the road connectivity to all educational institutions of BTR. Appropriate measures would also be taken to improve the student-teacher ratio in schools and colleges to ensure quality education,” the UPPL President added.