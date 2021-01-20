People Excluded In NRC Can Vote In Assam Polls: EC

People whose names have been excluded in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be able to vote in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2021, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday during a press conference in Guwahati.

According to NRC data, around 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the list in Assam out of 3,30,27,661 applicants while a total of 3,11,21,004 names were included.

A team of ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora has been on a 3-day visit in Assam to examine poll preparedness in the state.

While the poll dates are yet to be announced, the CEC asserted that Bihu festival dates as well the CBSE board exams in the state will be taken into consideration before deciding on the schedule of election dates.

The CEC further informed that the 2021 Assam Assembly polls will be over by May 4.