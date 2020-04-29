People from Tablighi Jamaat Including Bangladeshis Sent to Jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday.

Sheopur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sampat Upadhyay said “Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three people from Sheopur who are from Tablighi Jamaat, have been sent to jail on Tuesday. They all were quarantined. Some of them were tested for COVID-19 and they later turned out to be negative”.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 2,368 COVID-19 cases, including 361 cured/discharged/migrated and 113 deaths.