Number of People Who Got Atleast One Covid Jab In India Highest Globally

The number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India and the number who have completed the vaccination schedule in the country are the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to an e-book on COVID-19 vaccination uploaded on the ministry’s website on Tuesday, 62.54 per cent doses of the vaccines have been administered in vaccination centres in rural areas, while 36.30 per cent were given in urban areas.

A total of 73.44 lakh doses (approximately 1.16 per cent) have been administered at CVCs not tagged as rural/urban. Also, till September, 52.5 per cent of the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to men, 47.5 per cent to women and approximately 0.02 per cent to ‘Other’ gender.

Presently, about 60.7 per cent of the adult population in the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

The average rate of vaccinations in India is amongst the highest in the world, it said. Over 181 million beneficiaries have been administered both the doses of vaccines compared to 178 million in the US.

More than 751 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in India which is amongst the highest in the world, as on September 13.

India started COVID-19 vaccination from January 16.