People must join hands with us to overcome COVID-19: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday appreciated the health workers’ roles in inspiring the common people through their wholehearted efforts and instilling confidence in the people that Coronavirus challenge would be overcome.

Sonowal today visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and reviewed the preparedness of Sonitpur district administration to prevent the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. He directed the deputy commissioner of the district to ensure supply of essential commodities so that people do not have to face difficulty during the lock down period.

He urged the District Chamber of Commerce to keep a strict control over the prices of essential items and prevent price rise. He also directed for setting up a dedicated 24/7 monitoring cell in the Deputy Commissioner’s office where people can report about suspected cases and seek help for prevention of the disease outbreak. He asked the deputy commissioner to appoint dedicated employees in the cell.

For awareness generation in the tea garden areas in the district, the Chief Minister asked the Health Department officials to carry out regular miking and announcements in the tea gardens. He stressed on the need to monitor the youths coming home from outside the state and making them aware about self-quarantine protocols. The importance of hand washing, hygiene, social distancing etc must be taught in the tea garden areas and the need to stay within homes during 21 days national lock down period must be properly communicated, he said. He also directed the Health Department to conduct health check-ups of tea garden youths coming from outside the state with the Mobile Medical Unit vehicles.

Uninterrupted drinking water supply, maintaining transport communication for essential commodities, conducting sanitization of public places were some other key directives of the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Later addressing the media personnel in the medical college, the Chief Minister thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedics of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital along with safai karmis and cleaners, police and all the personnel of various departments working dedicatedly to fight the coronavirus menace. He appreciated their roles in inspiring the common people through their wholehearted efforts and instilling confidence in the people that Coronavirus challenge would be overcome.

The common goal should be to make the people aware about maintaining hygiene and social distance while staying indoors during the national lock down period. To break the chain of infection and stop of spread of COVID19, people of all sections of the society must join hands with the government so that Assam can be saved from the reach of this global pandemic, he said. Saying that the guidelines issued by WHO must be followed strictly, he appreciated the medical fraternity of the state for their untiring and selfless service.

The endeavour is to protect each and every person of Assam from novel Coronavirus and the state government is facing this ‘Agnipariksha’ with the support and cooperation of the people, he asserted. The Chief Minister also said that Government has taken all possible steps to prevent this virus and people must stay confident of the government’s efforts in overcoming this challenge.

The Chief Minister earlier visited the isolation wards of the hospital and also took stock of ICU units and other facilities available in TMCH. He interacted with the doctors and other staffs of the hospital about the preparatory measures taken for the treatment COVID19 affected patients.