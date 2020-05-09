People must learn to live with the virus: Govt

Amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Union government on Friday said, “We have to learn to live with the virus.” Addressing the media, joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal urged people to make COVID-19 prevention guidelines a part of their lives as a behavioural change.

“As we talk of relaxations to the lockdown and of migrant workers returning back to their respective homes, there is a big challenge in front of us that we also have to learn to live with the virus,” he said, adding, “And when we are talking about learning to live with the virus then it is very important that the guidelines that are there on saving oneself from the virus are adopted in the community as a behavioural change.”

Speaking about the probable zonal changes in the districts, he said that the revised list of green, orange and red zones will soon be circulated to the states. He also said that there are 216 districts in which no COVID-19 case has been reported till date.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Assam increased to 59 till the filing of this report.