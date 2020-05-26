People should be aware of medicinal impacts of tea: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the common people should be aware of the medicinal impacts of tea so that they know that what is being consumed for refreshment is benefiting their health too.

A book titled “Tea: A Wonder Drink for Health and Wellness” was presented to the Chief Minister in a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati today by Adviser of North Eastern Tea Association Bidyananda Barkakoty.

This book is a compilation of the scientific findings across the world on why tea is good for health. The book has listed a total of thirty health beneficial properties of drinking tea.

Speaking about the potential of tea industry to be a major catalyst in boosting State’s economy, the Chief Minister lauded the publication of the book, “Tea: A Wonder Drink for Health and Wellness”.

The meeting was attended by Industry & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, SITA Advisers Dr. Mridul Hazarika and Dr. KM Buzarbaruah, Adviser of North Eastern Tea Association Bidyananda Barkakoty and Kalyan Das of OKD Institute of Social Change and Development among others.