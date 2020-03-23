People still ignoring COVID precautions

Health experts and governments around the world have warned citizens to practice social distancing — the act of avoiding large crowds and keeping a distance from people who might be sick — to slow the coronavirus from spreading through airborne infections.

But as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with no signs of abating, people still seem to be ignoring this advice.

Some people are still ignoring coronavirus precautions around the country, from celebrating Self-imposed curfew Day to going to procession and gatherings.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the 14-hour ‘Janta Curfew’ is the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak and the countrymen have proved that together they can defeat any challenge.

Just before 5 p.m., sirens sounded in several cities and people came out onto the roads and balconies clapping their hands and banging steel plates to express gratitude to those providing essential services during this crisis. In many places, conch shells sounded as people milled around.