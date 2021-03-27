People Want Congress Back In Assam: Ripun Bora

With the first phase of Assembly polls underway, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Rupin Bora on Saturday has expressed confidence that people of Assam want Congress back to power in the state.

“The way the people of Gohpur have come out spontaneously, it is a clear signal that people want change and wants Congress this time,” Bora said.

Bora and his family today cast their votes at a polling booth in Gohpur district.

He also urged the people of Assam to vote for the daily wage of tea workers in the state.

“Today your vote can ensure every tea worker in Assam gets a daily wage that they truly deserve. Congress’s guarantee of Rs. 365 as their daily wages will improve their lives & that of their families. Cast your vote, wisely,” he tweeted.

Bora will be facing sitting BJP MLA Utpal Bora from the Gohpur seat. His wife Monika Bora lost the seat in the 2016 polls.

The first phase of polling is underway in Assam which began at 7 am and will continue till 6pm. Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in Dibrugarh district. He is contesting from Majuli.

The next two phases of polling will be held on April 1 and April 6. The results will be out on May 2.