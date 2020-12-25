Top StoriesRegional

Performers Reach LGBI Airport To Welcome Amit Shah

By Pratidin Bureau
Dancers and performers have reached Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will reach Guwahati tonight.

About 3000 community artists comprising of dancers, performers and musicians reached the airport near about 10 pm to greet and welcome the Home Minister. BJP workers can be seen holding their flag and waving it as they await the minister’s arrival.

10,000 earthen lamps are also be lit from Borjhar to National Highway.

It may be mentioned that just yesterday the Assam government had issued guidelines for the New Year celebrations stating that “no gathering in excess of 50 persons shall be allowed, whether private or public, the total number of attendees, in any case, should not exceed 50% of the capacity”.

It however added that “In any case of outdoor events, the gathering shall be restricted to ensure physical distancing being maintained at all times”.

Visuals show a large crowd through the road connecting the airport with most of them not wearing masks or following COVID safety norms.

Furthermore, a UK returnee tested positive for COVID-19 today morning, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

However, it has not yet confirmed whether it is the new mutated coronavirus which originated in Britain.

Amit Shah will be spending the night at a bunglow in Amingaon. He will participate in a meeting with the core committee of BJP and the new council members of BTC tomorrow among other official visits. On December 27, Shah is slated to visit Kamakhya Temple and later leave for Manipur.

