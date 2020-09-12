Periodic Review Of Govt Employees To Be Conducted

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an order to undertake periodic review of central government employees in order to further strengthen the administration.

The ministry mentioned that the government has the right to retire a government employee or retain him back to service if it is required in public interest.

According to Fundamental Rule (FR) rule 48 (1) (b) of CSS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a government servant may be required by the Appointing Authority to retire prematurely if it is in public interest, and in such cases, the employee shall be entitled to a retiring pension. It also states that the Appointing Authority must give a notice period of three months before his retirement day.

The order also said that a register of the government servants who are due to attain the age of 50/55 years or to complete 30 years of service is also to be maintained.

“Government may, at any time after a Government servant has attained the age of 50/55 years or completed 30 years or service, as the case may be, retire him prematurely in public interest,” it said.

The periodic review is decided to strengthen the administrative machinery by developing responsible and efficient administration at all levels and to achieve efficiency, economy and speed in the disposal of Government functions.

The DopT has outlined a quarterly review and time schedule which shall be followed for undertaking the exercise of review of performance of government servants.