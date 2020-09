In a sensational development, one Naser Ali of Kukurmara, Chaygaon has been accused of selling a Nalbari girl to a brothel at Siliguri.

As reported, Ali posed himself as a Hindu person and enticed the girl into eloping with him. She was later sold off to the said brothel.

Later, it is reported that the girl was recovered by Nalbari’s Bajrang Dal. However, the accused Ali is at large.