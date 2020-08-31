Top StoriesRegional

Person Died of Electrocution in Gohpur

By Pratidin Bureau
A person died of electrocution at Kothalonibari in Gohpur today.

Identified as Lohit Bora, his demise is reported to have been caused by earthing.

The incident took place at around 4 in the evening.  

