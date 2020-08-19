Petition Filed Apprehending Delay In Trial For Murders Of Former NC Hills CEM, EM

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
153

An instant petition had been filed apprehending the delay in the completion of a trial pertaining to the current CEM of North Cachar Hills Debolal Gorlosa.

The current CEM of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Gorlosa has been charged with crimes related to the murders of former CEM Purnendu Langthasa and EM Nindu Langthasa under section 196 of CrPC and also has been alleged to waging war against the government of India under section 121 IPC.

However, a charge sheet in this connection has only been filed on June 25 this year. The petitioner now is apprehensive that the trial will further be delayed although the issue notice is returnable within six weeks.

Related News

Zubeen Garg Attack Case: Accused Youths Arrested Again

“18.9 Million Indians Lost Jobs Since Lockdown”…

News Breakfast @6

IAWS, Northeast Indian Varsities to host E-Conference On…

The case against which the petition has been filed is GR Case No. 77/2008 arising out of Dihangi PS Case No. 02/2008 under Sections 120(B)/121/121 (A)/302/392 read with Section 27 Arms Act.

You might also like
Regional

NF Railway Readies COVID Care Centres

Top Stories

Shillong case is greatest health scare of NE

Regional

2 more dead from hooch consumption

Regional

2000 liters of hooch destroyed in Numaligarh

Regional

Fire breaks out at Fancy Bazar

Top Stories

Lawsohtun Attack: Journalists Body Defends Patricia Mukhim

Comments
Loading...