Petitions Against CAA To Be Heard By SC On Nov 2

As per a computer-generated tentative date, petitions seeking the examination of the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be heard by the Supreme Court on November 2.

A total of 143 petitions against the CAA, mostly asking for stay on the legislation, are scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

Earlier in January, the court had said that the operation of CAA will not be stayed and gave centre four weeks to respond to the pleas against the controversial act.

On December 12, the bill was given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind triggering massive protests in Assam as well as other parts of the country.