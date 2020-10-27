NationalRegionalTop Stories

Petitions Against CAA To Be Heard By SC On Nov 2

By Pratidin Bureau
93

As per a computer-generated tentative date, petitions seeking the examination of the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be heard by the Supreme Court on November 2.

A total of 143 petitions against the CAA, mostly asking for stay on the legislation, are scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

Related News

Hajo: More than 200 Pigs Die due to Unknown Disease

Mumbai Actor Stabbed For Allegedly Rejecting Proposal

Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive for COVID-19

Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Earlier in January, the court had said that the operation of CAA will not be stayed and gave centre four weeks to respond to the pleas against the controversial act.

On December 12, the bill was given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind triggering massive protests in Assam as well as other parts of the country.

You might also like
Regional

Twist in Biswanath Chariali beef case

Regional

Bhogeswar Baruah To be Conferred with Bir Chilarai Award

Top Stories

CAA hearing Tomorrow; All eyes on SC

Top Stories

Assam: Validity of License, Pollution Certificate Extended

National

Flights Remain Cancelled In Sri Nagar For 2nd Day

Regional

Assam’s 2nd Ropeway in Biswanath

Comments
Loading...