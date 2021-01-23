NationalTop Stories

Petrol, Diesel Prices Climbs To All-Time Highs

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
66

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This took the petrol price in Delhi to rupees  85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to rupees  92.28. Price for diesel climbed to rupees  75.88 a litre in the national capital and to rupees 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

Related News

ULFA-(I) Claims Responsibility Of Blast In Digboi Army Camp

42% Girls Allowed Access to Mobiles for Less than an Hour:…

India: UK Variant of COVID-19 Cases Climbs to 150

India, China To Hold Ninth Round Of Talks Soon

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by rupees 1.99 a litre on petrol and rupees 2.01 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Investigation of APSC Cash for Job Scam is biased: BJP MP RP Sharma

National

Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations at Ghats

National

Opposition protests over Rafale deal issue in Lok Sabha

Pratidin Exclusive

All you want to know about PRC & Arunachal crisis!

Top Stories

300-400 Terrorists Ready To Enter J&K, Says Army Chief

Top Stories

Google Starts Virtual Tour To 37 Cultural Sites

Comments
Loading...