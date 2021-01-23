Petrol, Diesel Prices Climbs To All-Time Highs

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This took the petrol price in Delhi to rupees 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to rupees 92.28. Price for diesel climbed to rupees 75.88 a litre in the national capital and to rupees 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by rupees 1.99 a litre on petrol and rupees 2.01 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.