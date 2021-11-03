Petrol & Diesel Prices To Reduce By Rs 5 & Rs 10 From Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau on November 3, 2021

The Central government has announced excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively with effect from tomorrow (Nov 3).

The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

“In recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy,” an official press release stated.

“The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements,” it added.

The finance ministry said that the government has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements.

“To give a further fillip to the economy, the Government of India has decided to significantly reduce the excise duty on diesel and petrol,” the release further stated.

Diesel pricePetrol price
Related Posts

Centre Releases GST Compensation, Assam Receives Rs 159.56 Crores

T20 World Cup: India Demolishes Afghanistan By 66 Runs

Assam Logs 276 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Cricket: Rahul Dravid Named As New Head Coach

IN PHOTOS: Brahmaputra Deepotsav Celebrations

Narayan Deka Appointed Chairman Of GMDA | Full List Of Appointments

Shame! ‘Gutka’ Stains Witnessed On Guwahati’s New Bridge Even Before Inauguration