Top StoriesRegional

Petrol Price Crosses ₹86-Mark In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
47

Petrol price on Saturday crossed ₹86-mark in Assam and diesel surpassed ₹79 a litre.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 21 paise per litre in Guwahati and diesel by 26 paise.

Petrol price in Silchar rose to ₹87.11 per litre and diesel price to ₹80.55.

Related News

Kolkata Police re-imposed “No Helmet No Petrol’…

BTC Polls: CM Sonowal to Campaign for Arup Kr Dey Tomorrow

Haryana Minister Who Got Trial Vaccine Tests Positive

AJP Convention To Be Held Today

Meanwhile in Golaghat the price in petrol has surged to ₹86.64 and diesel to ₹80.03.

According to a recent report published by PTI mentioned that hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Reportedly, price of food and civil supplies is expected to increase due to the escalating fuel prices.

You might also like
Top Stories

Railway officer throws biscuits at migrants; suspended

Regional

RSS Assam openly supports CAB

Regional

NFR introduces Intercity connecting Tezpur-Dibrugarh

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Health

Surrogacy Bill Tabled in LS

Sports

India to face England for second T-20 in Guwahati today

Comments
Loading...