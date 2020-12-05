Petrol Price Crosses ₹86-Mark In Assam

Petrol price on Saturday crossed ₹86-mark in Assam and diesel surpassed ₹79 a litre.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 21 paise per litre in Guwahati and diesel by 26 paise.

Petrol price in Silchar rose to ₹87.11 per litre and diesel price to ₹80.55.

Meanwhile in Golaghat the price in petrol has surged to ₹86.64 and diesel to ₹80.03.

According to a recent report published by PTI mentioned that hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Reportedly, price of food and civil supplies is expected to increase due to the escalating fuel prices.