Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 100-Per-Litre Mark In Nagaland

Places in Nagaland crossed the Rs. 100-per-litre mark in petrol price on Saturday.

The hike in petrol price in Nagaland came into effect with other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to a price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers of Nagaland, price in petrol hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 100.91 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.88 per litre.

The increase in the price of petrol surged above Rs. 100 per litre mark in the capital city of Nagaland, Kohima. The situation was similar in districts of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the hike on Saturday is the 38th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended a 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

The price of petrol has risen by Rs 10.51 per litre in the last 38 hikes. During this period, diesel rates have soared by Rs 9.15 a litre in 36 instances of price rise.